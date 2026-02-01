Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.49 million and $151.25 thousand worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

