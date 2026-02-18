Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 564,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 700,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.0310 and had previously closed at $74.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,047,000. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 366,852 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.