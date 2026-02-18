iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 279,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 277,359 shares.The stock last traded at $97.2350 and had previously closed at $96.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 159,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

