PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,777 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 53,133 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PUSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 6,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,855. PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC owned approximately 3.03% of PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund combines a top-down and bottom-up proprietary research to create a portfolio of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. The fund aims to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of two years or less. PUSH was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.