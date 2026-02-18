Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,432 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 14,390 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,648 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,868. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 407,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

Featured Stories

