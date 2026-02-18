Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $332,266.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $901,751,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $185,969,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

