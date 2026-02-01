Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $21.5860. Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc.

