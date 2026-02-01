SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.0490. Approximately 16,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYMJ Free Report ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.13% of SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

