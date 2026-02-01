SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSGA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.0490. Approximately 16,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.
The SPDR SSgA My2030 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2030. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMJ was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
