Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,450 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 5,414 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

