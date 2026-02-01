Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.27 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $441.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,340,294.16. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,048 shares of company stock valued at $34,509,857 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.