iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.34. 125,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 273,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.47.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

