Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 95.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 939,910 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the December 31st total of 481,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 636,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

EXG opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

