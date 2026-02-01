Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 78 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 55 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harleysville Savings Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Harleysville Savings Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Savings Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company’s mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial’s primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

