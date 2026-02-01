Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,669 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,669 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated an “overweight” rating and publicly pushed back on reports of MI?series delays, issuing a $345 price target — a clear buy?on?weakness signal that supports upside if delay fears fade. Wells Fargo refutes delay claims
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer lauded AMD’s execution and CEO performance, which can help sentiment and attract momentum buyers. Cramer praises AMD CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Susquehanna and other firms continue to highlight strengthening AI/data?center momentum and have reiterated Buy ratings with elevated targets (e.g., $300), bolstering medium?term upside expectations. Susquehanna reiterates Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft signaled it will continue buying AI chips from vendors like AMD even as it rolls out its own silicon, which reduces a structural risk but is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Microsoft comment on AI chips
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and large trades show active positioning around earnings and product launches — useful for short?term volatility but not definitive on direction. Options activity on AMD
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market lists (e.g., “5 Stocks to Buy in February”) include AMD as a momentum candidate, reflecting positive thematic support but not immediate price drivers. MarketBeat buy list
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting reports (SemiAnalysis cited by multiple outlets) suggest potential delays to AMD’s MI?series AI accelerators; such timing uncertainty is the primary near?term catalyst for the share pullback. Reports of AI chip delays
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: several analysts/commentators argue AMD’s rally already prices in large AI/data?center wins and the stock looks expensive relative to near?term deliverables, prompting profit?taking. Valuation critique
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market weakness and sector rotation amplified the decline today — not unique to AMD but important for short?term downside pressure. Market sell-off context
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.1%
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.