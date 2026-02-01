Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,669 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,669 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

