GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.38. 848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

GAIL (India) News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GAIL (India) this week:

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Trading Up 10.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited, originally incorporated as the Gas Authority of India Limited in 1984, is India’s largest state?owned natural gas processing and distribution company. Headquartered in New Delhi, GAIL operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and oversees one of the country’s most extensive transmission pipeline networks. The company’s infrastructure supports the movement of natural gas from production fields to end users across India, facilitating energy access for industrial, commercial, and residential consumers.

GAIL’s core business activities encompass natural gas transmission, marketing, and trading, along with the processing, transmission and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.