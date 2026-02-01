Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $34.47 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004182 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,112,399,460,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,112,451,721,522 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,112,581,708,401.5586 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000005 USD and is down -11.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $53,917.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.