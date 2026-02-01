Venus BUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.11 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230762 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

