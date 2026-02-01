USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78,678.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.67 or 0.00677022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00018496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

