Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,129 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 177.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 175.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

