Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

