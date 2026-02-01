Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,259 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.29.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

