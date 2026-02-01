Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,294 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Victory Capital worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,545,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 437,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after buying an additional 120,140 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,969,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

