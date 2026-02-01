Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,051,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.11%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Infrastructure Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 (ex-dividend Feb 27; pay Mar 31), a 5.8% increase from the prior payout and implying a roughly 5.0% yield — supports income investors and signals distribution sustainability. Read More.

Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 (ex-dividend Feb 27; pay Mar 31), a 5.8% increase from the prior payout and implying a roughly 5.0% yield — supports income investors and signals distribution sustainability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management announced its 17th consecutive distribution increase alongside year?end results, reinforcing the company’s income-growth narrative and suggesting continued capital allocation toward shareholder distributions. Read More.

Management announced its 17th consecutive distribution increase alongside year?end results, reinforcing the company’s income-growth narrative and suggesting continued capital allocation toward shareholder distributions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on BIP to $41 and kept an “outperform” rating — a signal that some sell?side analysts see ~double?digit upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Read More.

RBC raised its price target on BIP to $41 and kept an “outperform” rating — a signal that some sell?side analysts see ~double?digit upside from current levels and may attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commentary surfaced on whether the 17th straight distribution hike plus an AI-related business narrative shift could re-price the stock — narrative change might broaden investor interest beyond traditional infrastructure income buyers. Read More.

Commentary surfaced on whether the 17th straight distribution hike plus an AI-related business narrative shift could re-price the stock — narrative change might broaden investor interest beyond traditional infrastructure income buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: BIP reported $0.87 EPS, in line with consensus, and revenue of $6.30B (larger than consensus). Results were largely inline, so the earnings release likely produced a muted market reaction versus the distribution and guidance items. Read More.

Q4 results: BIP reported $0.87 EPS, in line with consensus, and revenue of $6.30B (larger than consensus). Results were largely inline, so the earnings release likely produced a muted market reaction versus the distribution and guidance items. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcript is available for investors who want details on segment performance, capital deployment and any forward commentary that could move the stock. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

