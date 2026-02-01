PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $232.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

