Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 44,194 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 9.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $91,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

