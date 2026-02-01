iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

ESGD stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.7947 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.