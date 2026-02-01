Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,802,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,477,000. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.5% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 364.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after buying an additional 3,070,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,462. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

