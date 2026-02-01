PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $636.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $851.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

