National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PayPal were worth $191,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

PYPL opened at $52.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $90.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,233. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

