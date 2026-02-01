Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.710-3.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.920-0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

