Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.710-3.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.920-0.920 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.
Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.7%
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Church & Dwight Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.
More Church & Dwight News
Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat consensus ($0.84); revenue roughly in line at $1.64B and full?year 2025 net sales modestly ahead of company outlook — core profitability improved, supporting investor confidence. Church & Dwight tops quarterly profit estimates on stable demand for household staples
- Positive Sentiment: International growth and margin expansion helped drive the beat; management highlighted market?share gains across the global portfolio and raised the dividend — these operational positives support upside despite tougher consumer categories. Church & Dwight Rides International Growth To Q4 Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction also reflected commentary on steady organic sales and an upbeat long?term outlook from investors/analysts; at least one sell?side firm reaffirmed a Buy rating after the results. Reaffirming a Buy on Church & Dwight: Solid Q4 Beat, Upbeat 2026 Outlook, and Attractive Valuation Support Continued Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and investor?day slides were posted for analysts and investors, providing finer detail on product strategy and margin initiatives — useful for longer?term thesis but less likely to drive immediate price moves. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Full press release and conference?call materials are available for review, offering management’s narrative on 2025 performance and the 2026 outlook. Church & Dwight Reports Q4 2025 and 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Softer near?term profit guide: Q1 EPS was guided to $0.92 (below the ~$0.96 consensus) and FY?2026 EPS was set at $3.71–3.81 (around or slightly below consensus), which introduces near?term downside risk if consumer softness persists.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.
The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.
