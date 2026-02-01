Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Issues Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.50%.
Oppenheimer Stock Up 10.5%
Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $84.20 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $885.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.
OPY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.
In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.
