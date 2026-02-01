Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,741 Crh Plc $CRH

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 97.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $122.33 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

