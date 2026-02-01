Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 20.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BATS:ZAUG opened at $26.80 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

