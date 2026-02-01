Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 31,838 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 355.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,824.64. The trade was a 46.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,901 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,182. 49.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.08. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $310.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.