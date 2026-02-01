Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Head to Head Review

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Travel + Leisure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.19 $227.50 million $3.27 11.52 Travel + Leisure $3.86 billion 1.16 $411.00 million $6.08 11.43

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than United Parks & Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 10.83% -44.47% 6.88% Travel + Leisure 10.36% -49.06% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 2 7 4 0 2.15 Travel + Leisure 0 2 7 1 2.90

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $50.82, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.