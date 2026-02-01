Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head to Head Contrast

Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lsl Property
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Douglas Elliman
|-5.76%
|-3.19%
|-0.93%
Risk and Volatility
Lsl Property has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lsl Property
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Douglas Elliman
|$995.63 million
|0.24
|-$76.32 million
|($0.70)
|-3.86
Lsl Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lsl Property
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Douglas Elliman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
Summary
Lsl Property beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lsl Property
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
