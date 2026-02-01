Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head to Head Contrast

Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93%

Risk and Volatility

Lsl Property has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.24 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.86

Lsl Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lsl Property and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsl Property 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Lsl Property beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsl Property

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

