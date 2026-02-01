Analysts Set NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target at $36.75

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.62. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,025,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

See Also

