Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Joseph W. Carroll bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $112,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,479.39. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Shook purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,904. This represents a 72.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $274,770. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 293.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Norwood Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 2010, the company oversees a network of branch offices serving suburban and metropolitan communities in eastern Massachusetts. Norwood Financial’s mission emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and a commitment to supporting neighborhood growth.

The company’s primary business activities encompass a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services.

