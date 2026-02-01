REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.18. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 754.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting REGENXBIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” on RGNX and set a $52 price target, signaling strong upside from current levels. Chardan Reaffirmation

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno?associated virus) platform. The company engineers next?generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age?related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Featured Stories

