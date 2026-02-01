Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after buying an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $465.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

