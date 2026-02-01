Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 4.85%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares in the company, valued at $931,932.33. This represents a 65.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,115 shares of company stock worth $6,557,541. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

