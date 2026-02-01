Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 234.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Forterra from GBX 250 to GBX 220 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Forterra

Forterra Stock Down 0.9%

Forterra Company Profile

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 177 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 150 and a 52-week high of GBX 215.

(Get Free Report)

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.