Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $7.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.6640.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Absci from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.
NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.11. Absci has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.33.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 4,071.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company’s Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.
The core of Absci’s offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.
