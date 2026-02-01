Head to Head Survey: Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD 8.69% N/A N/A AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD and AMB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD $9.72 million 1.91 $730,000.00 $0.85 20.82 AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.53 $2.19 million N/A N/A

AMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD beats AMB Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

