Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
- Neutral Sentiment: Klarna set to report Q4 2025 results on Feb. 19 (pre?market); management commentary and any update on credit losses will be immediate catalysts for the stock. Klarna to Publish Q4 2025 Earnings on February 19, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent share declines have prompted valuation questions and analyst/commentary pieces weighing whether KLAR’s current price reflects its growth vs. credit risk profile. Is Klarna Group (KLAR) Pricing Look Stretched After Recent Share Price Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman says it is investigating alleged understatements of loss reserves and notes a reported 102% spike in credit loss provisions — allegations that, if substantiated, could imply material disclosure or reserve issues and increase liability risk. KLAR ALERT: Klarna Group (KLAR) Facing Securities Class Action…
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants in a securities class action tied to Klarna’s Sept. 2025 IPO disclosures; the Feb. 20 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status concentrates near?term legal activity that can keep downward pressure on the stock. ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Klarna Group plc Investors…
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes that these lawsuits put IPO disclosures and BNPL credit?risk practices under fresh scrutiny — regulators, analysts or rating agencies could follow up, raising execution and funding risks for the BNPL business model. Klarna Lawsuits Put IPO Disclosures And BNPL Credit Risks Under Review
Klarna Group Company Profile
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
