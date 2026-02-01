Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61. Klarna Group has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

