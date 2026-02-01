Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

