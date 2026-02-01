Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $480.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.5556.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Hovde Group set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,680,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,335,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,845.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8,229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,549,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $382.47 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.22 and its 200 day moving average is $429.42.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

