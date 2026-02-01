Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Expands By 105.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 511,645 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the December 31st total of 249,087 shares. Currently, 36.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 679,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 36.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 17.86% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREB opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $670.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American Rebel shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, February 1st.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($32.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand.

