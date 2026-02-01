Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.75. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

