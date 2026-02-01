Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $380.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.

Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.

